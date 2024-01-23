John Bapst’s Tristan Martin Named Big East Boy’s Player of the Week – Week 6
Congratulations to John Bapst's Tristan Martin who was named the Week 6 Big East Boy's Basketball Player of the Week by the Boy's Basketball Coaches of the Big East.
Tristan played in 2 games, scoring 52 points, while ripping down 22 rebounds, dishing 8 assists and having 3 steals ..
Named to the Big East Honor Roll were:
- Evan Donnell - Bucksport 2 games, 27 points, 21 rebounds, and 14 assists
- Maddox Kinney - Hermon 2 games, 13 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal
- Bryce Edwards - Hermon 2 games, 22 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal
- Brody Hurd - Hermon 2 games, 25 points, 1 rebound, 4 assists, and 1 steal
- Emmitt Byther - Old Town 2 games, 32 points, 26 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals and 1 block
- Brendan Mahaney - Old Town 2 games, 34 points, 23 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals
- Donnie Marzoll - Washington Academy 2 games, 40 points, 5 rebounds, 15 assists and 4 steals
- Clay Crosman - Washington Academy 2 games, 31 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists and 5 steals.
Tristan now joins the following as Big East Players of the Week
- Week 1 - Pierce Walston - Orono
- Week 2 - Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
- Week 3 - Jameson Weir - MDI
- Week 4 - Tristan Robbins - Caribou
- Week 5 - Emmitt Byther - Old Town
