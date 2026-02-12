#2 Katahdin Girls Beat #7 Van Buren 48-23 [PHOTOS &#038; STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Katahdin Lady Cougars beat the #7 Van Buren Crusaders 48-23 in the final Class S North Girl's Quarterfinal on Tuesday, February 12th.

Katahdin led 16-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter as Polly Cullen and Ayanna Lester each had 4 points.

Katahdin led 28-13 at the Half. Cullen was the leading scorer for Katahdin with 9 points while Emily Lapierre had 8 of Van Buren's 13 points.

Katahdin led 41-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Katahdin was led by Polly Cullen with 15 points including a 3-pointer. Emily McNally had 9 points with a pair of 3-pointers. The Lady Cougars were 4-12 from the free throw line.

Van Buren was led by Emily Lapierre with a game-high 16 points., including 2 3-pointers. Natalie Beaulieu had 3 points. The Lady Crusaders were 7-9 from the free throw line.

#2 Katahdin will take on #3 Jonesport-Beals on Tuesday, February 17th in one of the semifinals. #5 Ashland will play #1 Wisdom at 1:30 in the other semifinal.

Line Score

1234T
Van Buren498223
Katahdin161213748

 

Box Score 

Van Buren

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Gabrielle Burgess21---
3Natalie Beaulieu31-11
5Emma Parent21---
12Hailey Sirois0----
20Ciara St. Pierre0----
21Jayce Violette0----
23Madelyn Marquis0----
32Taylor Lausier0----
33Emily Lapierre162268
34Kailey Kurtyka0----
TOTALS235279

Katahdin

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Elizabeth Lane63---
2Polly Cullen1561-4
3Emily McNally91212
4Mackenzie Branscombe0----
10Melanie Libby31-12
11Olivia Phipps0----
12Dakota Stevens3-1-2
13Ayanna Lester63---
14Natasha Annis0----
15Piper Cullen0----
20Alaina Rodgerson0----
TOTALS48164412

Katahdin-Van Buren Girls Class S Quarterfinals

The Katahdin Lady Cougars took on the Van Buren Lady Crusaders in a Class S Quarterfinal on Thursday, February 12th.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

