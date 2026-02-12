The #2 Katahdin Lady Cougars beat the #7 Van Buren Crusaders 48-23 in the final Class S North Girl's Quarterfinal on Tuesday, February 12th.

Katahdin led 16-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter as Polly Cullen and Ayanna Lester each had 4 points.

Katahdin led 28-13 at the Half. Cullen was the leading scorer for Katahdin with 9 points while Emily Lapierre had 8 of Van Buren's 13 points.

Katahdin led 41-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Katahdin was led by Polly Cullen with 15 points including a 3-pointer. Emily McNally had 9 points with a pair of 3-pointers. The Lady Cougars were 4-12 from the free throw line.

Van Buren was led by Emily Lapierre with a game-high 16 points., including 2 3-pointers. Natalie Beaulieu had 3 points. The Lady Crusaders were 7-9 from the free throw line.

#2 Katahdin will take on #3 Jonesport-Beals on Tuesday, February 17th in one of the semifinals. #5 Ashland will play #1 Wisdom at 1:30 in the other semifinal.

Check out the stats and photos

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Van Buren 4 9 8 2 23 Katahdin 16 12 13 7 48

Box Score

Van Buren

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Gabrielle Burgess 2 1 - - - 3 Natalie Beaulieu 3 1 - 1 1 5 Emma Parent 2 1 - - - 12 Hailey Sirois 0 - - - - 20 Ciara St. Pierre 0 - - - - 21 Jayce Violette 0 - - - - 23 Madelyn Marquis 0 - - - - 32 Taylor Lausier 0 - - - - 33 Emily Lapierre 16 2 2 6 8 34 Kailey Kurtyka 0 - - - - TOTALS 23 5 2 7 9

Katahdin

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Elizabeth Lane 6 3 - - - 2 Polly Cullen 15 6 1 - 4 3 Emily McNally 9 1 2 1 2 4 Mackenzie Branscombe 0 - - - - 10 Melanie Libby 3 1 - 1 2 11 Olivia Phipps 0 - - - - 12 Dakota Stevens 3 - 1 - 2 13 Ayanna Lester 6 3 - - - 13 Ayanna Lester 6 2 - 2 2 14 Natasha Annis 0 - - - - 14 Natasha Annis 0 - - - - 15 Piper Cullen 0 - - - - 20 Alaina Rodgerson 0 - - - - TOTALS 48 16 4 4 12

Photos