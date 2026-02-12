#2 Katahdin Girls Beat #7 Van Buren 48-23 [PHOTOS & STATS]
The #2 Katahdin Lady Cougars beat the #7 Van Buren Crusaders 48-23 in the final Class S North Girl's Quarterfinal on Tuesday, February 12th.
Katahdin led 16-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter as Polly Cullen and Ayanna Lester each had 4 points.
Katahdin led 28-13 at the Half. Cullen was the leading scorer for Katahdin with 9 points while Emily Lapierre had 8 of Van Buren's 13 points.
Katahdin led 41-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Katahdin was led by Polly Cullen with 15 points including a 3-pointer. Emily McNally had 9 points with a pair of 3-pointers. The Lady Cougars were 4-12 from the free throw line.
Van Buren was led by Emily Lapierre with a game-high 16 points., including 2 3-pointers. Natalie Beaulieu had 3 points. The Lady Crusaders were 7-9 from the free throw line.
#2 Katahdin will take on #3 Jonesport-Beals on Tuesday, February 17th in one of the semifinals. #5 Ashland will play #1 Wisdom at 1:30 in the other semifinal.
Check out the stats and photos
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Van Buren
|4
|9
|8
|2
|23
|Katahdin
|16
|12
|13
|7
|48
Box Score
Van Buren
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Gabrielle Burgess
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Natalie Beaulieu
|3
|1
|-
|1
|1
|5
|Emma Parent
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Hailey Sirois
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Ciara St. Pierre
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Jayce Violette
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Madelyn Marquis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Taylor Lausier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Emily Lapierre
|16
|2
|2
|6
|8
|34
|Kailey Kurtyka
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|23
|5
|2
|7
|9
Katahdin
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Elizabeth Lane
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Polly Cullen
|15
|6
|1
|-
|4
|3
|Emily McNally
|9
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Mackenzie Branscombe
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Melanie Libby
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|11
|Olivia Phipps
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Dakota Stevens
|3
|-
|1
|-
|2
|13
|Ayanna Lester
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|14
|Natasha Annis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Piper Cullen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Alaina Rodgerson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|48
|16
|4
|4
|12
Photos
Katahdin-Van Buren Girls Class S Quarterfinals
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper