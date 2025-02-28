KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Wrestling Teams

Photo Brooke McDonald

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Academic and All-Conference Wrestling Teams.

Congratulations to all!

 FIRST TEAM  
Wt.First NameLast NameSchool
106PrestonGarlandMt. Blue
113DominicSimpsonBelfast
120EvanKowalskyMt. Ararat-Brunswick
126NoahParenteauBelfast
132ColeWorkmanLincoln Academy
138StrykerFraserNokomis
144JosiahMillerMt. View
150DillonGrayMt. Blue
157JustinBattyCamden Hills
165BryceHazeltonOxford Hills
175MichaelRollinsCamden Hills
190GradyPeaseMedomak Valley
215MerlinSmithEdward Little
285TakumaSteinbergerOceanside
Second Team  
WT.First NameLast NameSchool
106RiverBrackettOxford Hills
113JaceGoodrowMt. Blue
120PhoenixMartinezOceanside
126KerganThomannCamden Hills
132MillerFossSkowhegan
138ChrisWatkinsonMt. Ararat-Brunswick
144ConnorPeaseCamden Hills
150KyleDoodyGardiner
157HunterWormwoodOxford Hills
165MuiinCookMCI
175ShamusPeaseMedomak Valley
190ColtonCarterLawrence
215BenjaminThomasWinslow
285CaydenFowlerCamden Hills
Most Outstanding Wrestler
Class AStryker FraserNokomis
Class BJosiah MillerMt. View
Coach of the Year
Class ATony StevensOxford Hills
Class BHamilton RichardsMt. View
KVAC Wrestling All Academic
First NameLast NameSchool
RykerEvansBelfast Area High School
NinaPotvinBelfast Area High School
NadirFekkak
Camden Hills Regional High School
CaydenFowler
Camden Hills Regional High School
MichaelRollins
Camden Hills Regional High School
ArnaldoAmado
Edward Little High School
BrandonHanscomErskine Academy
EvanAhearn
Gardiner Area High School
JakeAhnMaine Central Institute
EverettHunterMorse High School
RileyBryantMount View
ColinDrakeMt. Blue High School
StephenGalkowskiMt. Blue High School
StrykerFraserNokomis Regional High
OrlaMurphyNokomis Regional High
HunterWormwood
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
SophieNoyes
Skowhegan Area High School
