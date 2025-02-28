KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Wrestling Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Academic and All-Conference Wrestling Teams.
Congratulations to all!
|FIRST TEAM
|Wt.
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|106
|Preston
|Garland
|Mt. Blue
|113
|Dominic
|Simpson
|Belfast
|120
|Evan
|Kowalsky
|Mt. Ararat-Brunswick
|126
|Noah
|Parenteau
|Belfast
|132
|Cole
|Workman
|Lincoln Academy
|138
|Stryker
|Fraser
|Nokomis
|144
|Josiah
|Miller
|Mt. View
|150
|Dillon
|Gray
|Mt. Blue
|157
|Justin
|Batty
|Camden Hills
|165
|Bryce
|Hazelton
|Oxford Hills
|175
|Michael
|Rollins
|Camden Hills
|190
|Grady
|Pease
|Medomak Valley
|215
|Merlin
|Smith
|Edward Little
|285
|Takuma
|Steinberger
|Oceanside
|Second Team
|WT.
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|106
|River
|Brackett
|Oxford Hills
|113
|Jace
|Goodrow
|Mt. Blue
|120
|Phoenix
|Martinez
|Oceanside
|126
|Kergan
|Thomann
|Camden Hills
|132
|Miller
|Foss
|Skowhegan
|138
|Chris
|Watkinson
|Mt. Ararat-Brunswick
|144
|Connor
|Pease
|Camden Hills
|150
|Kyle
|Doody
|Gardiner
|157
|Hunter
|Wormwood
|Oxford Hills
|165
|Muiin
|Cook
|MCI
|175
|Shamus
|Pease
|Medomak Valley
|190
|Colton
|Carter
|Lawrence
|215
|Benjamin
|Thomas
|Winslow
|285
|Cayden
|Fowler
|Camden Hills
Most Outstanding Wrestler
|Class A
|Stryker Fraser
|Nokomis
|Class B
|Josiah Miller
|Mt. View
|Coach of the Year
|Class A
|Tony Stevens
|Oxford Hills
|Class B
|Hamilton Richards
|Mt. View
|KVAC Wrestling All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Ryker
|Evans
|Belfast Area High School
|Nina
|Potvin
|Belfast Area High School
|Nadir
|Fekkak
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Cayden
|Fowler
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Michael
|Rollins
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Arnaldo
|Amado
Edward Little High School
|Brandon
|Hanscom
|Erskine Academy
|Evan
|Ahearn
Gardiner Area High School
|Jake
|Ahn
|Maine Central Institute
|Everett
|Hunter
|Morse High School
|Riley
|Bryant
|Mount View
|Colin
|Drake
|Mt. Blue High School
|Stephen
|Galkowski
|Mt. Blue High School
|Stryker
|Fraser
|Nokomis Regional High
|Orla
|Murphy
|Nokomis Regional High
|Hunter
|Wormwood
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Sophie
|Noyes
Skowhegan Area High School
