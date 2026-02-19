Time Change Announced for Regional Finals on Friday February 20
The Maine Principal's Association has just announced that there have been changes made to the Regional Final start times for Bangor, Augusta and Portland on Friday, February 20th.
The changes are due to a potential snowstorm and to make sure all fans and teams can get home safely.
The new schedule is as follows
Cross Insurance Center – Bangor
5:00 PM – Class B Girls: Lawrence vs. Gardiner
6:45 PM – Class B Boys: Gardiner vs. Cony
To purchase your tickets to the Class B Regional Finals in Bangor click HERE
Augusta Civic Center
5:00 PM – Class A Girls: Hampden Academy vs. Mt. Ararat
6:45 PM – Class A Boys: Brunswick vs. Camden Hills
To purchase your tickets to the Class A Regional Finals in Augusta click HERE
Portland Exposition Building
2:00 PM – Class B Girls: Oceanside vs. Gray-New Gloucester
3:45 PM – Class B Boys: Medomak Valley vs. Yarmouth
To purchase your tickets tot eh Class B Regional Finals in Portland click HERE
