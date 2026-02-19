Time Change Announced for Regional Finals on Friday February 20

Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Principal's Association has just announced that there have been changes made to the Regional Final start times  for Bangor, Augusta and Portland on Friday, February 20th.

The  changes are due to a potential snowstorm and to make sure all fans and teams can get home safely.

The new schedule is as follows

Cross Insurance Center – Bangor

5:00 PM – Class B Girls: Lawrence vs. Gardiner
6:45 PM – Class B Boys: Gardiner vs. Cony

To purchase your tickets to the Class B Regional Finals in Bangor click HERE

 Augusta Civic Center

5:00 PM – Class A Girls: Hampden Academy vs. Mt. Ararat
6:45 PM – Class A Boys: Brunswick vs. Camden Hills

To purchase your tickets to the Class A Regional Finals in Augusta click HERE

 Portland Exposition Building

2:00 PM – Class B Girls: Oceanside vs. Gray-New Gloucester
3:45 PM – Class B Boys: Medomak Valley vs. Yarmouth

To purchase your tickets tot eh Class B Regional Finals in Portland click HERE

