KVAC Class B All-Conference and All-Academic Girls and Boys Basketball Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their Class B Girls and Boys Basketball All-Conference and All-Academic Teams on Wednesday night, March 8th. Congratulations to all!

KVAC Class B Girls Basketball All Conference Girls First Team Bailey Breen Oceanside Audrey Mackie Oceanside Kytana Williamson Medomak Valley Addison McCormick Medomak Valley Natalie Mohlar Maranacook Girls Second Team Abby Waterman Oceanside Caitlin McCoy Leavitt Arianna Bradeen Mt. View Mariam DeLisle Lincoln Academy Maya Cannon Medomak Valley Player of the Year Bailey Breen Oceanside Coach of the Year Matt Breen Oceanside KVAC Class B Girls Basketball All Academic First Name Last Name School Nurshat Eshbaeva Belfast Area High School Madison Goodwin Belfast Area High School Halle Trip Belfast Area High School Leni Beutler Leavitt Area HS Jazzlyn Clark Leavitt Area HS Areli Garcia-Hermenegildo Leavitt Area HS Jillian Pelletier Leavitt Area HS Ella Bernier Maine Central Institute Elena Fagioli Maine Central Institute Jenessa Foster Maine Central Institute Lisa Poletto Maine Central Institute Hannah Robinson Maine Central Institute Jordan Carr Maranacook Kaleigh Kubicki Maranacook Allie LaBelle Maranacook Eliza Pattershall Maranacook Quinn Overlock Medomak Valley Searra Hansen Oceanside High School Audrey Mackie Oceanside High School Emily Sykes Oceanside High School Abby Waterman Oceanside High School Abigail Williams Waterville High School Lainey Bell Winslow Noella Pepin Winslow