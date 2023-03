KVAC Girls and Boys A All-Conference Teams and AA and A All-Academic Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their All-Conference Class A Girls and Boys All-Conference Teams and both their Class AA and Class A All-Academic Teams. Congratulations to all!

KVAC Class A Girls Basketball All Conference First Team First Name Last Name High School Lizzy Gruber Gardiner Hope Bouchard Lawrence Camryn King Nokomis Kelsie Carlton Brunswick Cali Pomerleau Mt Ararat Abby Morrill Cony Brianna Poulin Lawrence Second Team Taylor Takatsu Gardiner Brianna Townsend Nokomis Emma Stred Erskine Dakota Shipley Brunswick Megan Gallagher Gardiner Maddie Provost Lawrence Julianna Allen Mt Ararat Player of the Year: Lizzy Gruber - Gardiner Coach of the Year: Samantha Bragg - Camden Hills KVAC Class A &AA Girls Basketball All Academic First Name Last Name School Taylor Coombs Bangor High School Cassidy Ireland Bangor High School Abbigail Quinn Bangor High School Lillian Rice Bangor High School Kaylee Dore Brewer Makayla Dore Brewer Jenna McQuarrie Brewer Olivia Melvin Brewer Averi Nichols Brewer Kelsie Carlton Brunswick Jordyn Cummings Brunswick Sophia Morin Brunswick Gabby Swain Brunswick Sage Fortin Cony Judith Ross Edward Little High School Kassidy Barrett Erskine Academy Grace Hutchins Erskine Academy Gabriela Sasse Erskine Academy Emma Stred Erskine Academy Mackenzie Toner Erskine Academy Savannah Brown Gardiner Area High School Megan Gallagher Gardiner Area High School Emily Grady Gardiner Area High School Elizabeth Gruber Gardiner Area High School Logan Daigle Hampden Academy Marina Hooper Hampden Academy Isabella McLaughlin Hampden Academy Josie Smith Hampden Academy Hope Bouchard Lawrence High School Elizabeth Crommett Lawrence High School Alisabeth Dumont Lawrence High School Alicen Higgins Lawrence High School Makenzie Nadeau Lawrence High School Brianna Poulin Lawrence High School Isabel Culver Messalonskee Caitlin Burke Mt. Blue High School Katelyn Daggett Mt. Blue High School Camryn King Nokomis Emma Marble Nokomis Brianna Townsend Nokomis Sierra Carson Oxford Hills Ashley Richardson Oxford Hills Maddalyn Stack Oxford Hills Callaway LePage Skowhegan Aryana Lewis Skowhegan