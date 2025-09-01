The Maine Field Hockey Team fell to the Indiana Hoosiers' 4-3 on Labor Day morning, Monday, September 1st at the UMaine Field Hockey Complex.

Maine jumped out to a lead in the 1st Quarter.

Olivia Geniti scored her 1st goal of the 2025 season with 4:17 left to go in the 1st Quarter.

Saylor Kuefler made it 2-0 for the Black Bears, scoring her 1st goal with just 1:52 left in the 1st Quarter.

Indiana got on the scoreboard when Celia Arroyo Cabezudo scored on a penalty stroke, with 52 seconds left in the 1st Quarter.

Maine led 2-1 at the end of the 1st Quarter.

Arroyo Cabezudo scored her 2nd goal of the game, just 43 seconds into the 2nd Quarter.

The game was tied 2-2 at the end of thd 1st Half. Indiana outshot Maine 6-3 in the 1st Half.

Indiana dominated possession in the 2nd Half. Indiana outshot Maine 6-3 in the 3rd Quarter, and had 4 penalty corners, but Maine 's defense held strong, and the score remained 2-2 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Indiana kept up the attack in the 4th Quarter and they were rewarded with 2 goals.

Mijntje Hagaen scored with 2:57 gone in the 4th Quarter, on a penalty corner, assisted by Theresa Ricci and Ines Garcia Prado.

Indiana scored their final goal with 5:10 gone in the 4th Quarter. Molly Stutte scored, assisted by Minjntje Hagen.

Maine pulled within 1 goal with 5:22 left in the game with Olivia Geniti scoring her 2nd goal of the game, assisted by Saylor Kuefler.

Indiana had 4 more penalty corners in the 4th Quarter.

Indiana outshot Maine 18-8 with the Hoosiers having a 12-7 advantage in shots on goal.

Inidana had 8 penalty corners, all in the 2nd Half, and led Maine 8-5.

Rozarie Mrazova was in goal for the Black Bears, and had 8 saves, 6 in the 2nd Half.

Indiana improves to 1-1, while Maine falls to 0-2.

Maine will host Quinnipiac University on Friday, September 5th at 3 p.m. and then Stonehill College on Sunday, September 7th at 1 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the event you can't make it to Orono to cheer on the Black Bears.

Check out the photos from the game.