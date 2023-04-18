Lawrence Softball Begins Season with 16-1 Win Over Winslow

The Lawrence Bulldogs began their 2023 season on Tuesday morning, April 18th with a 16-1 mercy rule shortened 5-inning game over the Winslow Black Raiders in Fairfield.

Lawrence scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 1st, 4 runs in the bottom of the 2nd and 3rd innings and 3 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning.

Sage Reed started in the circle for Lawrence and went 5.0 innings holding Winslow to just 1 hit. She struck out 8 and walked 2.

Jade Sullivan was 3-4 with a double and RBI for the Bulldogs. Reed helped herself at the plate going 2-4 with 3 runs batted in. Jazmin Johnson had a double and drove in 2 runs. Maylie Knox had 2 singles and drove in a run. Gabbie Nickerson had a single and drove in 2 runs. Rylee Veilleux has a single and drove in 2 runs. Ruby Pierce had a single.

Emma Michaud went 2.1 innings for Winslow, allowing 10 hits and 13 runs. She struck out and walked 3.

Neveah Duplessie had Winslow's lone hit.

Lawrence is now 1-0 on the season. The Bulldogs will play at Oceanside on Thursday, April 20th at 3:30 p.m.

Winslow, 0-1, will host Erskine Academy on Friday, April 21st at 4 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

