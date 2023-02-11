Lisbon Wins Class C Cheering State Title, Dexter 2nd, Central 3rd

The Lisbon/St. Dominic Cheering Team won the Class C Cheering Title, just beating Dexter by 0.2 points. Central High School came in 3rd.

Sumner High School was awarded the Class C Sportsmanship Banner.

Sumner Class C Sportsmanship Banner Photo Bunky Dow

The order of finish was