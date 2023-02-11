Lisbon Wins Class C Cheering State Title, Dexter 2nd, Central 3rd

Dexter Cheering Class C Runner-up Photo Bunky Dow

The Lisbon/St. Dominic Cheering Team won the Class C Cheering Title, just beating Dexter by 0.2 points. Central High School came in 3rd.

Sumner High School was awarded the Class C Sportsmanship Banner.

Sumner Class C Sportsmanship Banner Photo Bunky Dow
The order of finish was

  1. Lisbon/St. Dominic
  2. Dexter
  3. Central
  4. Winslow
  5. Bucksport
  6. Sumner
  7. Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian Academy
  8. Dirigo
  9. Mount Valley
  10. Spruce Mountain
  11. Calais
  12. Mattanawcook Academy/PCHS
  13. Orono
  14. Foxcroft Academy
  15. Sacopee Valley
  16. Oak Hill
  17. Caribou
  18. Mount View
