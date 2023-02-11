Lisbon Wins Class C Cheering State Title, Dexter 2nd, Central 3rd
The Lisbon/St. Dominic Cheering Team won the Class C Cheering Title, just beating Dexter by 0.2 points. Central High School came in 3rd.
Sumner High School was awarded the Class C Sportsmanship Banner.
The order of finish was
- Lisbon/St. Dominic
- Dexter
- Central
- Winslow
- Bucksport
- Sumner
- Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian Academy
- Dirigo
- Mount Valley
- Spruce Mountain
- Calais
- Mattanawcook Academy/PCHS
- Orono
- Foxcroft Academy
- Sacopee Valley
- Oak Hill
- Caribou
- Mount View