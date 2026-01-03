Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – January 2
Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 2nd.
Thanks to the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girl's Basketball
- Bangor 56 Lewiston 33
- Bangor Christian 76 Valley 73
- Buckfield 38 Monmouth Academy 31
- Carrabec 51 NYA 21
- Central Aroostoon 47 Ashland 14
- Cheverus 60 Westbrook 43
- Cony 49 Maranacook 32
- Dexter/PCHS 62 Bucksport 16
- Edward Little 52 York 42
- Ellsworth 52 Brewer 41
- Fort Fairfield 39 Washburn 19
- GSA 37 Calais 26
- Gorham 53 Kennebunk 51
- Gray-New Gloucester 72 Fryeburg Academy 18
- Greely 59 Morse 35
- Hampden Academy 58 Old Town 36
- Houlton 47 Orono 40
- John Bapst 53 Messalonskee 47
- Lawrence 65 Medomak Valley 43
- Leavitt 78 Poland 75
- MCI 47 Waterville 42
- Katahdin 50 Madawaska 7
- Mattanawcook Academy 95 Fort Kent 19
- Mount Abram 81 Telstar 12
- Mount Ararat 61 Skowhegan 26
- Mountain Valley 32 Traip Academy 27
- Oak Hill 53 Sacopee Valley 14
- Old Orchard Beach 53 Wiscasset 24
- Penobscot Valley 57 Schenck 20
- Southern Aroostook 69 Hodgdon 36
- Stearns 33 Penquis Valley 32
- Sumner 53 Central 47
- Thornton Academy 57 Deering 25
- Wells 64 Winthrop 20
- Wisdom 75 Easton 13
- Yarmouth 21 Cape Elizabeth 20
Boy's Basketball
- Camden Hills 71 Oceanside 43
- Central Aroostook 89 Ashland 18
- Cony 96 Maranacook 74
- Easton 71 Wisdom 32
- Ellsworth 64 Brewer 53
- Falmouth 56 Biddeford 37
- Forest Hills 65 Rangeley Lakes 29
- Fort Fairfield 47 Washburn 37
- Fort Kent 70 Mattanawcook Academy 69
- Gardiner 56 Lincoln Academy 55
- Gray-New Gloucester 72 Fryeburg Academy 43
- Hampden Academy 63 Old Town 38
- Kennebunk 64 Gorham 53
- Lewiston 64 Bangor 59
- Madawaska 78 Katahdin 47
- Madison 78 Lisbon 51
- MCI 50 Waterville 33
- Medomak Valley 81 Lawrence 48
- Monmouth Academy 68 Buckfield 35
- Morse 56 Greely 53
- Mount Abram 72 Telstar 61
- MDI 64 Nokomis 48
- Mountain Valley 40 Traip Academy 37
- Mount Blue 54 Oxford Hills 42
- NYA 54 Carrabec 42
- Oak Hill 58 Sacopee Valley 46
- Old Orchard Beach 68 Wiscasset 59
- Sanford 82 Noble 45
- Schenck 61 Penobscot Valley 43
- Skowhegan 63 Mt. Ararat 48
- Spruce Mountain 63 Winslow 39
- Thornton Academy 64 Deering 31
- Valley 65 PCHS 52
- Wells 55 Winthrop 39
- Windham 66 South Porltand 53
- Yarmouth 65 Cape Elizabeth 56
- York 63 Eldward Little 48
Girl's Hockey
- Biddeford/TA.Kenn/Wells 8 Gorham 7
Boy's Hockey
- Camden Hills 11 Old Town/Orono 0
- Leavitt/Poland/GNG/Oak Hill 7 Brunswick/Freeport 4
- Messalonskee 2 Scarborough 0
