Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – January 2

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, January 2nd.

Thanks to the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girl's Basketball

Bangor 56 Lewiston 33

Bangor Christian 76 Valley 73

Buckfield 38 Monmouth Academy 31

Carrabec 51 NYA 21

Central Aroostoon 47 Ashland 14

Cheverus 60 Westbrook 43

Cony 49 Maranacook 32

Dexter/PCHS 62 Bucksport 16

Edward Little 52 York 42

Ellsworth 52 Brewer 41

Fort Fairfield 39 Washburn 19

GSA 37 Calais 26

Gorham 53 Kennebunk 51

Gray-New Gloucester 72 Fryeburg Academy 18

Greely 59 Morse 35

Hampden Academy 58 Old Town 36

Houlton 47 Orono 40

John Bapst 53 Messalonskee 47

Lawrence 65 Medomak Valley 43

Leavitt 78 Poland 75

MCI 47 Waterville 42

Katahdin 50 Madawaska 7

Mattanawcook Academy 95 Fort Kent 19

Mount Abram 81 Telstar 12

Mount Ararat 61 Skowhegan 26

Mountain Valley 32 Traip Academy 27

Oak Hill 53 Sacopee Valley 14

Old Orchard Beach 53 Wiscasset 24

Penobscot Valley 57 Schenck 20

Southern Aroostook 69 Hodgdon 36

Stearns 33 Penquis Valley 32

Sumner 53 Central 47

Thornton Academy 57 Deering 25

Wells 64 Winthrop 20

Wisdom 75 Easton 13

Yarmouth 21 Cape Elizabeth 20

Boy's Basketball

Camden Hills 71 Oceanside 43

Central Aroostook 89 Ashland 18

Cony 96 Maranacook 74

Easton 71 Wisdom 32

Ellsworth 64 Brewer 53

Falmouth 56 Biddeford 37

Forest Hills 65 Rangeley Lakes 29

Fort Fairfield 47 Washburn 37

Fort Kent 70 Mattanawcook Academy 69

Gardiner 56 Lincoln Academy 55

Gray-New Gloucester 72 Fryeburg Academy 43

Hampden Academy 63 Old Town 38

Kennebunk 64 Gorham 53

Lewiston 64 Bangor 59

Madawaska 78 Katahdin 47

Madison 78 Lisbon 51

MCI 50 Waterville 33

Medomak Valley 81 Lawrence 48

Monmouth Academy 68 Buckfield 35

Morse 56 Greely 53

Mount Abram 72 Telstar 61

MDI 64 Nokomis 48

Mountain Valley 40 Traip Academy 37

Mount Blue 54 Oxford Hills 42

NYA 54 Carrabec 42

Oak Hill 58 Sacopee Valley 46

Old Orchard Beach 68 Wiscasset 59

Sanford 82 Noble 45

Schenck 61 Penobscot Valley 43

Skowhegan 63 Mt. Ararat 48

Spruce Mountain 63 Winslow 39

Thornton Academy 64 Deering 31

Valley 65 PCHS 52

Wells 55 Winthrop 39

Windham 66 South Porltand 53

Yarmouth 65 Cape Elizabeth 56

York 63 Eldward Little 48

Girl's Hockey

Biddeford/TA.Kenn/Wells 8 Gorham 7

Boy's Hockey

Camden Hills 11 Old Town/Orono 0

Leavitt/Poland/GNG/Oak Hill 7 Brunswick/Freeport 4

Messalonskee 2 Scarborough 0