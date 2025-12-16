Maine High School Basketball and Ice Hockey Scores – December 15
Here are the High School Girl's and Boy's Basketball scores and Ice Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, December 15th.
Thanks to the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girl's Basketball
- Central 28 Bucksport 25
- Central Aroostook 56 Washburn 15
- Freeport 37 Cape Elizabeth 18
- Katahdin 36 Ashland 28
- Machias 49 Shead 46
- Madison 53 Dirigo 42
- Maranacook 29 Mt. Abram 23
- Mattanawcook Academy 83 Houlton 23
- Morse 55 Mountain Valley 11
- Narraguagus 66 Searsport 10
- Pine Tree Academy 33 Islesboro 26
- Southern Aroostook 57 Lee Academy 47
- Winthrop 60 Lisbon 19
- Wisdom 58 Fort Fairfield 31
Boy's Basketball
- Cape Elizabeth 54 Freeport 50
- Central Aroostook 64 Washburn 48
- Ellsworth 61 Old Town 31
- Fort Fairfield 79 Wisdom 20
- Katahdin 72 Ashland 9
- Lisbon 62 Winthrop 61
- Narraguagus 78 Searsport 26
Girl's Ice Hockey
- Lewiston/Lisbon/Monmouth.Morse/Mt. Ararat/Oak Hill at Brunswick - no score reported.
Boy's Ice Hockey
- No games
Get our free mobile app
2026 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2026. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge