Here are the High School Girl's and Boy's Basketball scores and Ice Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, December 15th.

Thanks to the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girl's Basketball

Central 28 Bucksport 25

Central Aroostook 56 Washburn 15

Freeport 37 Cape Elizabeth 18

Katahdin 36 Ashland 28

Machias 49 Shead 46

Madison 53 Dirigo 42

Maranacook 29 Mt. Abram 23

Mattanawcook Academy 83 Houlton 23

Morse 55 Mountain Valley 11

Narraguagus 66 Searsport 10

Pine Tree Academy 33 Islesboro 26

Southern Aroostook 57 Lee Academy 47

Winthrop 60 Lisbon 19

Wisdom 58 Fort Fairfield 31

Boy's Basketball

Cape Elizabeth 54 Freeport 50

Central Aroostook 64 Washburn 48

Ellsworth 61 Old Town 31

Fort Fairfield 79 Wisdom 20

Katahdin 72 Ashland 9

Lisbon 62 Winthrop 61

Narraguagus 78 Searsport 26

Girl's Ice Hockey

Lewiston/Lisbon/Monmouth.Morse/Mt. Ararat/Oak Hill at Brunswick - no score reported.

Boy's Ice Hockey

No games

