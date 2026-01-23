Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – January 22
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, January 22nd.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girls Basketball
- Ashland 52 East Grand 12
- Brewer 54 Mount Blue 23
- Carrabec 49 Forest Hills 32
- Foxcroft Academy 33 MCI 12
- Gardiner 49 Cony 44
- Gray-New Gloucester 73 Fryeburg Academy 26
- Old Town 51 MDI 38
- Southern Aroostook 64 Hodgdon 41
- Telstar 33 Wiscasset 32
- Wisdom 66 Van Buren 27
- Woodland 51 Jonesport-Beals 44
Boys Basketball
- Boothbay 59 Mountain Valley 45
- Carrabec 56 Forest Hills 51
- Central 50 Piscataquis 46
- Cony 75 Gardiner 69
- East Grand 38 Ashland 33
- Gray-New Gloucester 65 Fryeburg Academy 43
- Jonesport-Beals 82 Sumner 57
- Monmouth Academy 62 Winthrop 31
- MDI 82 Old Town 50
- Narraguagus 51 GSA 43
- Penobscot Valley 67 Woodland 61
- Schenck 44 Penquis Valley 36
- Southern Aroostook 60 Lee Academy 42
- Stearns 80 Houlton 43
- Telstar 70 Wiscasset 59
- Wisdom 71 Van Buren 48
Girls Hockey
- Brunswick 3 Greely/GNG 1
- Portland Coop 4 Penobscot Pioneers 1
Boys Hockey
- Cape Elizabeth 4 Greely 3
- Edward Little 10 Portland Coop 1
