Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, January 22nd.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girls Basketball

Ashland 52 East Grand 12

Brewer 54 Mount Blue 23

Carrabec 49 Forest Hills 32

Foxcroft Academy 33 MCI 12

Gardiner 49 Cony 44

Gray-New Gloucester 73 Fryeburg Academy 26

Old Town 51 MDI 38

Southern Aroostook 64 Hodgdon 41

Telstar 33 Wiscasset 32

Wisdom 66 Van Buren 27

Woodland 51 Jonesport-Beals 44

Boys Basketball

Boothbay 59 Mountain Valley 45

Carrabec 56 Forest Hills 51

Central 50 Piscataquis 46

Cony 75 Gardiner 69

East Grand 38 Ashland 33

Gray-New Gloucester 65 Fryeburg Academy 43

Jonesport-Beals 82 Sumner 57

Monmouth Academy 62 Winthrop 31

MDI 82 Old Town 50

Narraguagus 51 GSA 43

Penobscot Valley 67 Woodland 61

Schenck 44 Penquis Valley 36

Southern Aroostook 60 Lee Academy 42

Stearns 80 Houlton 43

Telstar 70 Wiscasset 59

Wisdom 71 Van Buren 48

Girls Hockey

Brunswick 3 Greely/GNG 1

Portland Coop 4 Penobscot Pioneers 1

Boys Hockey

Cape Elizabeth 4 Greely 3

Edward Little 10 Portland Coop 1

Get our free mobile app