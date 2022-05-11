Local High Schoolers Selected to NAC All-Conference Softball Team

Husson University's Softball Team are the North Atlantic Conference Champions, and today it was announced that 4 members of the team, and all graduates of Old Town, Brewer, Hermon and Madison High Schools were honored in All-Conference awards.

Photo Husson University Photo Husson University loading...

Sophomore Kenzie Dore from Brewer High School was named NAC Player of the Year and to the East Division first team following a stellar second season with the Eagles. Dore batted .411 with 46 hits, six doubles, seven triples and four homeruns. Additionally, Dore drove in 26 runs, scored 29 times and stole 11 of 13 bases to go along with a .469 on-base percentage and a .696 slugging percentage.

Photo Husson University Photo Husson University loading...

Junior McKenna Smith from Old Town High School, earned NAC Pitcher of the Year and named to the East Division first team after putting together one of the most dominating seasons in Eagles history in the circle. Smith led the NAC with a .70 ERA, ranking top-five in the nation while striking out an astonishing 239 batters, also top-five in the country to finish 17-3 on the season with two saves.

Photo Husson University Photo Husson University loading...

Senior Katie Windsor from Hermon High School added to her decorated Eagle career earning East Division second team honors after batting .344 on the season with 12 runs, 18 RBI's and 21 hits to go along with a .437 on-base percentage.

Photo Husson University Photo Husson University loading...

Senior Whitney Bess, from Madison High School, garnered Senior Scholar Athlete and East Division second team honors after posting an impressive 4.0 GPA in the classroom earning her bachelors of science in accounting and her MBA. Bess recorded a .278 average on the season with four doubles, 12 runs batted in, 16 runs scored and a perfect 13-13 on stolen bases.