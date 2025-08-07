Speedway 95 &#8211; August 6th Results

Here are the results from racing under the lights at Hermon's Speedway 95 on Wednesday night, August 6th.

Road Runner - 25 Laps

  1. Seth Woodard - Plymouth (Started 11th)
  2. Doug Woodard - Plymouth
  3. Nick Bickford - Etna
  4. Nicholas Wark - Plymouth
  5. Kris Foss - Levant
  6. Tim Dewitt - Dover-Foxcroft
  7. Durbon Davis Jr. - Hermon
  8. Craig Audet - Fairfield
  9. Jordan Harnish - Bangor
  10. Julie Ridley - Old Town
  11. Devin Geroux - Augusta

Modified Enduro - 25 Laps

  1. Derek Cook - Wilton (Started 1st)
  2. Zach Audet - Norridgewock
  3. Kyle Willette - Winslow
  4. Destiny Overlock - Hermon

Stars of Tomorrow - 20 Laps

  1. Austin Beale - Hampden (Started 6th)
  2. Waylon Giguere - Etna
  3. Spencer Beale - Hampden
  4. Ben Doucette - Skowhegan
  5. Drew Overlock - Franklin
  6. Keldin Kaler - Brewer
  7. Mason Silva - Hudson

Outlaw Midget Series - 15 Laps

  1. Scott Lane - Passadumkeag (Started 1st)
  2. Loring Carter - Sullivan
  3. Jason Linscott - Monroe
  4. Gram Levitt - Swanville
  5. Eric Bonney - Searsport
  6. Rick Stymiest - Newburgh
