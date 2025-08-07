Speedway 95 – August 6th Results
Here are the results from racing under the lights at Hermon's Speedway 95 on Wednesday night, August 6th.
Road Runner - 25 Laps
- Seth Woodard - Plymouth (Started 11th)
- Doug Woodard - Plymouth
- Nick Bickford - Etna
- Nicholas Wark - Plymouth
- Kris Foss - Levant
- Tim Dewitt - Dover-Foxcroft
- Durbon Davis Jr. - Hermon
- Craig Audet - Fairfield
- Jordan Harnish - Bangor
- Julie Ridley - Old Town
- Devin Geroux - Augusta
Modified Enduro - 25 Laps
- Derek Cook - Wilton (Started 1st)
- Zach Audet - Norridgewock
- Kyle Willette - Winslow
- Destiny Overlock - Hermon
Stars of Tomorrow - 20 Laps
- Austin Beale - Hampden (Started 6th)
- Waylon Giguere - Etna
- Spencer Beale - Hampden
- Ben Doucette - Skowhegan
- Drew Overlock - Franklin
- Keldin Kaler - Brewer
- Mason Silva - Hudson
Outlaw Midget Series - 15 Laps
- Scott Lane - Passadumkeag (Started 1st)
- Loring Carter - Sullivan
- Jason Linscott - Monroe
- Gram Levitt - Swanville
- Eric Bonney - Searsport
- Rick Stymiest - Newburgh
