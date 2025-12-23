Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games reported and played on Monday, December 22nd throughout the State of Maine.

Thanks to the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girl's Basketball

Bangor 53 Brewer 33

Bangor Christian 79 Jonesport-Beals 27

Belfast 49 Lincoln Academy 45

Calais 47 Woodland 37

Carrabec 79 Telstar 16

Central 37 Schenck 33

Central Aroostook 71 Hodgdon 43

Deer Isle-Stonington 38 Narraguagus 32

Erskine Academy 85 Waterville 31

Fort Fairfield 43 Madawaska 17

Gardiner 53 Leavitt 2

Greenville 44 Wiscasset 18

Hermon 50 Old Town 46

Houlton 46 Stearns 43

Kennebunk 50 Massabesic 30

Marshwood 46 Thornton Academy 42

Mattanawcook Academy 55 Penobscot Valley 46

North Yarmouth Academy 34 Sacopee Valley 16

Oceanside 53 Medomak Valley 27

Old Orchard Beach 32 Waynflete 21

Orono 36 Washington Academy 24

Portland 55 Falmouth 26

Scarborough 43 Noble 19

Yarmouth 37 Lake Region 27

York 58 Wells 38

Boy's Basketball

Bangor Christian 66 Jonesport-Beals 45

Belfast 71 Lincoln Academy 54

Bonny Eagle 64 Biddeford 57

Camden Hills 87 Oxford Hills 55

Carrabec 41 Telstar 39

Easton 60 Wisdom 48

Fort Fairfield 47 Madawaska 46

Freeport 51 Greely 42

Gardiner 64 Leavitt 55

Hodgdon 76 Central Aroostook 59

Kennebunk 76 Massabesic 60

Lake Region 78 Yarmouth 74

Lisbon 64 Oak Hill 59

Madison 69 Boothbay 44

Maranacook 69 Dirigo 66

Medomak Valley 68 Oceanside 62

Mount Abram 59 Winthrop 48

Narraguagus 63 Deer Isle-Stonington 27

Sacopee Valley 51 North Yarmouth Academy 32

Scarborough 85 Noble 46

Spruce Mountain 52 Monmouth Academy 27

Sumner 51 GSA 29

Washington Academy 48 Orono 44

Waynflete 73 Old Orchard Beach 54

Wiscasset 84 Greenville 27

Wisdom 69 Easton 11

York 72 Wells 41

Girl's Hockey

Yarmouth/Freeport 1 Cheverus Coop 0

Boy's Hockey

Cheverus/Yarmouth 11 Marshwood/Noble/Traip Academy 0

Cony Coop 5 Camden Hills 4

Old Town/Orono 7 Gardiner Coop 4

