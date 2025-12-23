Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – December 22
Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games reported and played on Monday, December 22nd throughout the State of Maine.
Thanks to the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girl's Basketball
- Bangor 53 Brewer 33
- Bangor Christian 79 Jonesport-Beals 27
- Belfast 49 Lincoln Academy 45
- Calais 47 Woodland 37
- Carrabec 79 Telstar 16
- Central 37 Schenck 33
- Central Aroostook 71 Hodgdon 43
- Deer Isle-Stonington 38 Narraguagus 32
- Erskine Academy 85 Waterville 31
- Fort Fairfield 43 Madawaska 17
- Gardiner 53 Leavitt 2
- Greenville 44 Wiscasset 18
- Hermon 50 Old Town 46
- Houlton 46 Stearns 43
- Kennebunk 50 Massabesic 30
- Marshwood 46 Thornton Academy 42
- Mattanawcook Academy 55 Penobscot Valley 46
- North Yarmouth Academy 34 Sacopee Valley 16
- Oceanside 53 Medomak Valley 27
- Old Orchard Beach 32 Waynflete 21
- Orono 36 Washington Academy 24
- Portland 55 Falmouth 26
- Scarborough 43 Noble 19
- Yarmouth 37 Lake Region 27
- York 58 Wells 38
Boy's Basketball
- Bangor Christian 66 Jonesport-Beals 45
- Belfast 71 Lincoln Academy 54
- Bonny Eagle 64 Biddeford 57
- Camden Hills 87 Oxford Hills 55
- Carrabec 41 Telstar 39
- Easton 60 Wisdom 48
- Fort Fairfield 47 Madawaska 46
- Freeport 51 Greely 42
- Gardiner 64 Leavitt 55
- Hodgdon 76 Central Aroostook 59
- Kennebunk 76 Massabesic 60
- Lake Region 78 Yarmouth 74
- Lisbon 64 Oak Hill 59
- Madison 69 Boothbay 44
- Maranacook 69 Dirigo 66
- Medomak Valley 68 Oceanside 62
- Mount Abram 59 Winthrop 48
- Narraguagus 63 Deer Isle-Stonington 27
- Sacopee Valley 51 North Yarmouth Academy 32
- Scarborough 85 Noble 46
- Spruce Mountain 52 Monmouth Academy 27
- Sumner 51 GSA 29
- Washington Academy 48 Orono 44
- Waynflete 73 Old Orchard Beach 54
- Wiscasset 84 Greenville 27
- Wisdom 69 Easton 11
- York 72 Wells 41
Girl's Hockey
- Yarmouth/Freeport 1 Cheverus Coop 0
Boy's Hockey
- Cheverus/Yarmouth 11 Marshwood/Noble/Traip Academy 0
- Cony Coop 5 Camden Hills 4
- Old Town/Orono 7 Gardiner Coop 4
