Machias Softball Beats Jonesport-Beals 10-4

The Machias Bulldogs beat the Jonesport-Beals Royals 10-4 in Machias on Friday afternoon, April 19th.

Maleah Rhodes pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs, allowing 13 hits and 4 runs. She struck out 6 and walked 2.

Aspen Alley went the distance for Jonesport-Beals, allowing 10 hits and 10 runs, striking out 14 and walking 5.

Cassandra Dahl, batting clean-up and playing 1st led Machias' offense going 3-4 with a double and triple, driving in 3 runs. Skyler Tinker was 2-2 with a double, scoring 3 times. Rhodes helped herself at the plate, leading-off and going 2-3 with a double and triple. driving in a run and scoring 3 times. Felicity Kelley had a double, driving in a run and scored twice. Katelyn Grant had 2 hits, including a triple and drove in 2 runs.

Gracelynn Howard had a perfect day at the plate for the Royals, going 3-3 and driving in and scoring a run. Melody Gray was 3-4. Aspen Alley was 2-3 and Makayla Merchant was 2-4. Brynn Robins, Macie Faulkingham and Mary McDonald each singled for Jonesport-Beals.

Machias is now 1-0. They play at Sumner on Monday, April 22nd at 4:30 p.m.

Jonesport-Beals is 0-1. They play at Woodland on Monday, April 22nd at 4 p.m.

