MDI Softball Beats Hampden Academy 9-4

The MDI Trojans beat the Hampden Academy Broncos 9-4 in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, May 1st.

Taylor Grant pitched for MDI, going the distance, allowing 8 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 10 and didn't walk a batter.

Cate Brown had 2 singles for the Trojans. Rylee Reece and Lexie Tozier each had a single, driving in a pair of runs. Alli Horner and Grace Sinclair each singled. Sinclair, Grace Horner and Mollie Gray each had a run batted in.

Kiera Gabric started in the circle for the Broncos. She didn't retire a batter allowing 2 hits and 5 runs, walking 3. Charlee Chute came on in relief, pitching the rest of the game, allowing 4 hits and 4 runs, striking out 8 and walking 1. None of Chute's runs were earned.

Chute and Gabric each had 2 singles. Meghan Delahanty had a double and drove in 3 runs. Piper Parker, Aubrey Shaw and Ava Underwood each singled.

MDI is 4-2. They will play host to Hermon on Friday, May 3rd at 4:30 p.m.

Hampden Academy is 4-2. They play host to Brewer on Friday, May 3rd at 4:15 p.m.

