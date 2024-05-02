Severance K’s 16 as Orono Beats Old Town 6-3

Jillian Severance struck out 16 on Wednesday, May 1st as the Orono Red Riots beat the Old Town Coyotes 6-3 in Orono.

Severance walked 1 while allowing 4 hits. She gave up 3 runs, 2 of which were earned.

Orono had 9 hits in the game. Emma LaBelle, leading off and playing shortstop was 2-4. Andrea Crocker, the catcher was 2-4, with a RBI. Sophia Pitt, playing rightfield, was 2-3. Ava Jurdak was 1-2 with a double and run batted in. Severance and Audra Brooks each had a single, driving in a run.

Haley Sirois started in the circle for the Coyotes and allowed 5 and 5 runs. She struck out 5 and walked 2. Arabel Milligan pitched the final 3 innings, allowing 4 hits and struck out 4.

Brianna Trimm and Natalie Fournier each had a double for the Coyotes. Danica Brown and Taylor Madden each had a single.

Orono, now 4-1 will host Mt. View on Friday, May 3rd at 4:30 p.m.

Old Town, 1-2 will host John Bapst on Friday, May 3rd at 4:30 p.m.

