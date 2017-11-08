Maine 2017 High School Football Schedule + Scores [FINALS]

Here are the key games in Maine high school football on this eleventh week of the season, and the thirdweek of the playoffs. At the end of night on Saturday, we will have four North Region Champions. This post will be updated throughout the weekend with scores and highlights.

Class A

#6 Portland 6 #4 Windham 42

#1 Scarborough 49 #2 Thornton Academy 7

Class B

#2 Lawrence 0 #1 Skowhegan 23

#1 Marshwood 31 #3 Falmouth 28

Class C

#6 MCI 27 #1 MDI 6

#2 Cape Elizabeth 35 #4 Gardiner 13

Class D

#2 Bucksport 0 #1 Foxcroft Academy 34

#1 Wells 34 # 2 Madison 12