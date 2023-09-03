Maine and Sacred Heart Soccer Battle to 1-1 Draw

The Maine Black Bears and the Sacred Heart Pioneers battled to a 1-1 draw on Sunday, September 3rd in Fairfield, Connecticut.

The 2 teams were scoreless at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine maintained the lead until Sacred Heart evened the score with 2 minutes remaining in the game, on a goal by Molly Murnane.

Kira Kutzinksi had 2 saves for Maine. Kyran Thievon had 5 assists for Sacred Heart.

Maine is now 3-0-3. Sacred Heart is 0-3-2. The Black Bears play at Boston University on Thursday, September 7th at 6 p.m.