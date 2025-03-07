The Maine Association of Basketball Coaches All-Star Banquet is on Friday, March 7, as part of McDonald's All-Star Weekend.

The Ticket TV crew will provide live coverage below starting at 6 p.m.

The on-demand version of the 2025 Maine McDonald's All-Star Awards Banquet will be available Monday night

The banquet kicks off McDonald's All-Star Weekend, which continues on Saturday, March 8, at Newman Gymnasium at Husson University in Bangor. The Saturday schedule is below.

08:30 am - 09:15 am - State Foul Shooting Championship

09:15 am - Doors open

09:20 am - 10:30 am - Girls AA/A/B Game

10:45 am - 12:00 pm - Boys AA/A/B Game

12:00 pm - 12:15 pm - MABC & RMHC Maine Presentations

12:15 pm - 12:30 pm - Hammond Lumber 3-Point Shooting Competition

12:30 pm - 12:45 pm - Slam Dunk Competition

01:00 pm - 02:15 pm - Boys C/D Game

02:30 pm - 03:45 pm - Girls C/D Game

