TICKET TV: Maine Association of Basketball Coaches All-Star Banquet 2025
The Maine Association of Basketball Coaches All-Star Banquet is on Friday, March 7, as part of McDonald's All-Star Weekend.
The Ticket TV crew will provide live coverage below starting at 6 p.m.
The on-demand version of the 2025 Maine McDonald's All-Star Awards Banquet will be available Monday night
The banquet kicks off McDonald's All-Star Weekend, which continues on Saturday, March 8, at Newman Gymnasium at Husson University in Bangor. The Saturday schedule is below.
08:30 am - 09:15 am - State Foul Shooting Championship
09:15 am - Doors open
09:20 am - 10:30 am - Girls AA/A/B Game
10:45 am - 12:00 pm - Boys AA/A/B Game
12:00 pm - 12:15 pm - MABC & RMHC Maine Presentations
12:15 pm - 12:30 pm - Hammond Lumber 3-Point Shooting Competition
12:30 pm - 12:45 pm - Slam Dunk Competition
01:00 pm - 02:15 pm - Boys C/D Game
02:30 pm - 03:45 pm - Girls C/D Game
