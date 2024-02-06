Maine Association of Basketball Coaches Announce Coaches of the Year

Maine Association of Basketball Coaches Announce Coaches of the Year

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Maine Association of Basketball Coaches announced their Coaches of the Year for the 2023-24 season. Coaches of the Year were voted by their peers.

Coaches of the Year will represent their region at the McDonald's All-Star Game on Saturday, March 9th at Husson University.

2024 MABC BOY’s Coach of the Year – North

  • NORTH AA – Chad Pulkkinen Windham
  • NORTH A – Troy Norton Mt. Blue
  • NORTH B – Garrett Libby Old Town
  • NORTH C – Brian McDormand Mattanawcook Academy
  • NORTH D – Aaron Hutchins Schenck

2024 MABC BOY’s Coach of the Year – South

  • SOUTH AA – Ryan Deschenes Gorham
  • SOUTH A – Tyler Tracy - Freeport
  • SOUTH B – Nick DePatsy Medomak Valley
  • SOUTH C – John Chase Mt. Abram
  • SOUTH D – Josh LaPrell St. Doms

2024 MABC GIRL’s Coach of the Year – North

  • NORTH AA - Billy Goodman Cheverus
  • NORTH A – Greg Chelsey Lawrence
  • NORTH B – Andy Pooler Ellsworth
  • NORTH C – Nathaniel Case Penobscot Valley
  • NORTH D – Cliff Urquhart Southern Aroostook

2024 MABC GIRL’s Coach of the Year – South

  • SOUTH AA - Lynne Hasson South Portland
  • SOUTH A – Mike Andreasen Gray-New Gloucester
  • SOUTH B- Zach Keene Spruce Mountain
  • SOUTH C – Tom Robinson North Yarmouth Academy
  • SOUTH D – Andrew Leach Waynflete
Get our free mobile app
Categories: Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket