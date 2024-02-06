Maine Association of Basketball Coaches Announce Coaches of the Year

The Maine Association of Basketball Coaches announced their Coaches of the Year for the 2023-24 season. Coaches of the Year were voted by their peers.

Coaches of the Year will represent their region at the McDonald's All-Star Game on Saturday, March 9th at Husson University.

2024 MABC BOY’s Coach of the Year – North

NORTH AA – Chad Pulkkinen Windham

– Chad Pulkkinen Windham NORTH A – Troy Norton Mt. Blue

– Troy Norton Mt. Blue NORTH B – Garrett Libby Old Town

– Garrett Libby Old Town NORTH C – Brian McDormand Mattanawcook Academy

– Brian McDormand Mattanawcook Academy NORTH D – Aaron Hutchins Schenck

2024 MABC BOY’s Coach of the Year – South

SOUTH AA – Ryan Deschenes Gorham

– Ryan Deschenes Gorham SOUTH A – Tyler Tracy - Freeport

– Tyler Tracy - Freeport SOUTH B – Nick DePatsy Medomak Valley

– Nick DePatsy Medomak Valley SOUTH C – John Chase Mt. Abram

– John Chase Mt. Abram SOUTH D – Josh LaPrell St. Doms

2024 MABC GIRL’s Coach of the Year – North

NORTH AA - Billy Goodman Cheverus

- Billy Goodman Cheverus NORTH A – Greg Chelsey Lawrence

– Greg Chelsey Lawrence NORTH B – Andy Pooler Ellsworth

– Andy Pooler Ellsworth NORTH C – Nathaniel Case Penobscot Valley

– Nathaniel Case Penobscot Valley NORTH D – Cliff Urquhart Southern Aroostook

2024 MABC GIRL’s Coach of the Year – South

SOUTH AA - Lynne Hasson South Portland

- Lynne Hasson South Portland SOUTH A – Mike Andreasen Gray-New Gloucester

– Mike Andreasen Gray-New Gloucester SOUTH B - Zach Keene Spruce Mountain

- Zach Keene Spruce Mountain SOUTH C – Tom Robinson North Yarmouth Academy

– Tom Robinson North Yarmouth Academy SOUTH D – Andrew Leach Waynflete