Maine Association of Basketball Coaches Announce Coaches of the Year
The Maine Association of Basketball Coaches announced their Coaches of the Year for the 2023-24 season. Coaches of the Year were voted by their peers.
Coaches of the Year will represent their region at the McDonald's All-Star Game on Saturday, March 9th at Husson University.
2024 MABC BOY’s Coach of the Year – North
- NORTH AA – Chad Pulkkinen Windham
- NORTH A – Troy Norton Mt. Blue
- NORTH B – Garrett Libby Old Town
- NORTH C – Brian McDormand Mattanawcook Academy
- NORTH D – Aaron Hutchins Schenck
2024 MABC BOY’s Coach of the Year – South
- SOUTH AA – Ryan Deschenes Gorham
- SOUTH A – Tyler Tracy - Freeport
- SOUTH B – Nick DePatsy Medomak Valley
- SOUTH C – John Chase Mt. Abram
- SOUTH D – Josh LaPrell St. Doms
2024 MABC GIRL’s Coach of the Year – North
- NORTH AA - Billy Goodman Cheverus
- NORTH A – Greg Chelsey Lawrence
- NORTH B – Andy Pooler Ellsworth
- NORTH C – Nathaniel Case Penobscot Valley
- NORTH D – Cliff Urquhart Southern Aroostook
2024 MABC GIRL’s Coach of the Year – South
- SOUTH AA - Lynne Hasson South Portland
- SOUTH A – Mike Andreasen Gray-New Gloucester
- SOUTH B- Zach Keene Spruce Mountain
- SOUTH C – Tom Robinson North Yarmouth Academy
- SOUTH D – Andrew Leach Waynflete
