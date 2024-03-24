Maine Baseball Beats Bryant for 1st America East Conference Win 1-0

The Maine Baseball Team picked up their 1st America East Conference win of the season with a 1-0 win over Bryant in Smithfield, Rhode Island on Sunday, March 24th.

The lone run of the game came in the top of the 7th inning, when Dean O'Neill singled to left center field, scoring Zach Martin.

Martin and Myles Sargent each had 2 singles in the game. Jeremiah Jenkins had a single.

Luc Lavigueur picked up the win for Maine on the mound and is 1-2 on the season. He threw 7.0 innings, striking out 6 and walked 1 while allowing 4 hits..

Noah Lewis came on in relief, walking a batter. Colton Carson then closed out the game, picking up his 1st save of the season. He pitched the final 2 innings, striking out 4. He didn't walk anyone or allow a hit.

Maine is now 1-2 in America East Conference play, and 3-16 overall.

The Black Bears are scheduled to host Thomas College on Tuesday, March 26th at 4 p.m. and then Husson University on Wednesday, March 27th at 4 p.m. The Black Bears then head out on the road for a 3-game series with America East rival Albany on Friday March 29th at 6 p.m., Saturday, March 30th at 1 p.m. and Sunday, March 31st at 12 noon. The Albany series is scheduled to be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame with Jim Churchill starting 30 minutes before the 1st pitch.