Maine Softball Loses to Binghamton 2-0 Sunday

The Maine Black Bears outhit Binghamton on Sunday 4-3 but lost to the Bearcats 2-0 in New York.

The lone runs came in the 1st inning on a 2-run double by the Binghamton pitcher, Brianna Roberts, who finished the day 2-2.

Krista Francia had a double for Maine. Gabby Papushka, Katie Jo Moery and Kenedee Giddens each singled for the Black Bears.

Caitlyn Fallon pitched a complete game for Maine, taking the loss, and is now 0-6 on the season. She struck out 4 and walked 1, allowing just the 3 hits.

Brianna Roberts picked up the win, for Binghamton, striking out 11 and walking just 1.

Maine is now 3-27 overall and 1-9 in America East. Binghamton is 23-10 overall and 5-2 in America East. The 2 teams are scheduled for a doubleheader on Monday, April 15th with games at 10 a.m. and 12 noon.

Maine will play a doubleheader on Thursday, April 25 at Holy Cross and then return to Orono for a 3-game series with UMass-Lowell April 27-28th with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, and a single game for Sunday.