Maine Baseball Beats NJIT 7-3 for 2nd Win In-a-Row as Caleb Leys Strikes Out 12

The Maine Baseball Team beat NJIT 7-3 Saturday night, for their 2nd win-in-a-row as Caleb Leys had a career-high 12 strike outs.

Leys pitched 7.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 12 while walking just 1. He improved his season record to 1-1.

Tommy Martin came on in relief, but wasn't able to retire a batter, allowing 1 hit and 1 run, walking 2. Sebastian Holt picked up his 4th save, pitching the final 2 innings, allowing 2 hits, walking 1 and striking out 3.

After NJIT scored 1 run in the 1st and 3rd innings, Maine scored 5 runs in the 5th inning and then added 2 more runs in the 8th inning.

Damon Gaither pinch-hitting in the 8th inning, homered to left field, driving in 2 runs. It was his 1st homer of the season.

Chris Bear was 2-4 with a double, his 8th of the season and drive in a run. Payton Whitehead, batting 5th was 1-5 with a double, driving in 2 runs. He's now knocked in 13 runs this season.

Evan Menzel, the 3rd baseman was 2-4 with a run batted in. Aidan Bardi the designated hitter was 2-3 with a pair of singles.

Dean O'Neill and Drew Reynolds each singled.

Maine out hit NJIT 10-9

NJIT is now 12-13 overall and 3-2 in America East. Maine is now 7-18 overall and 3-2 in America East. The 2 teams will play the final game of the 3-game series on Sunday afternoon, March 30th with the 1st pitch at 1 p.m.