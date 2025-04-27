Maine Baseball Beats NJIT 7-5 Saturday Night

The Maine Baseball Team beat NJIT 7-5 Saturday night, April 26th at Mahaney Diamond as the teams concluded their 3-game series.

With the game tied 3-3 at the end of the 3rd inning Maine scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning to take the lead for good.

Gianni Gambardella picked up the win and is 5-2 on the season. He pitched 6.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 5 runs, all earned. He struck out 10 and walked 5. Tommy Martin pitched the final 3.0 innings to pick up the save, his 1st of the season. He allowed 1 hit and struck out 2 and walked 2.

The Black Bears hit a pair of home runs. Evan Menzel, who finished the game 3-5, homered in the 1st inning, driving in 2 runs. It was his 2nd homer of the season.

Payton Whitehead, who finished the game 2-4, with 2 runs batted in, hit his 7th home run of the season, a solo shot in the 2nd inning.

Chris Bear, hitting leadoff was 1-5 with a double, his 10th of the season and drove in a run.

Brody Rasmussen was 2-4 and Aidan Bardi was 3-5 with a double. Quinn Murphy was 1-3.

Maine is now 18-22 and NJIT is 20-21.

Here are the current America East Baseball Standings

Maine 12-6 Bryant 8-5 Binghamton 9-7 NJIT 8-7

Maine will play at Boston College on Wednesday, April 30th at 4 p.m. in a non-conference game before playing a key America East Conference series at Bryant next weekend May 2-4.

