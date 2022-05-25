Maine Baseball Cleans Up With 13 Conference Awards and Honors

University of Maine baseball just finished off the regular season portion of one of its most successful campaigns in years, despite getting swept by Hartford in the final series of the year.

Maine compiled a 27-20 record in the regular season, including a 21-9 mark in America East play, good for the top seed in the postseason tournament which begins today at Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

The 21 conference wins were the most by the Black Bears since 2013 and the second-most in program history (22 wins in 1993).

With numbers like that, it's no surprise that the Black Bears were represented heavily in the year-end honors.

Head coach Nick Derba was named America East Coach of the Year as Maine led the conference in five offensive categories, including team batting average (.308).

Here's a complete list of Black Bear honorees...

First Team All-Conference:

- Quinn McDaniel: (.330/10/45 overall) (.353/9/34 in America East)

- Jordan Schulefand: (.359/5/27 overall) (.435/5/23 in America East)

- Joe Bramanti: (.272/15/62 overall) (.291/10/41 in America East)

- Trevor LaBonte: (5-4/4.67/57 overall) (5-2/4.55/49 in America East)

Second Team All-Conference:

- Jeremiah Jenkins: (.282/7/26 overall) (.288/6/21 in America East)

- Matthew Pushard: (3-1/5.90/43, 9sv overall) (2-0/5.01/35, 7sv in America East)

All-Rookie Team:

- Jeremiah Jenkins

- Caleb Leys: (3-3/4.18/66 overall) (2-3/4.70/45 in America East)

*Bramanti, Pushard, LaBonte and Connor Goodman were also named to the All-Academic Team.

Maine plays its first AE Tournament game tomorrow at 11 a.m. with coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m. on 92.9 The Ticket FM.