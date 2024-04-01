Maine Baseball Drops 2 out of 3 in Albany

The Maine Baseball Team dropped 2 out of 3 games in Albany this past weekend at Albany. The Black Bears beat Albany in Game 1 on Saturday 8-4 and then lost the 2nd game on March 30th 17-7. Maine dropped Sunday's game 9-7.

Game 1 Saturday March 30th

The Black Bears outhit the Great Danes 8-6.

Jeremiah Jenkins hit his 10th homer of the season, and finished the day 1-3.

Myles Sargent was 3-4, scoring twice. Jack Friend was 2-3, scoring 2 runs. Nick White had a single and drove in 3 runs.

Gianni Gambardella pitched a 7 inning complete game, allowing 6 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 8 and walked 2.

Game 2 Saturday March 30th

The Great Danes led 12-0 at the end of the 3rd inning. Albany outhit Maine 12-9.

Maine hit a pair of home runs in the game, with Nick White hitting his 2nd homer of the season in the 4th inning. White was 1-3, driving in 3 runs. Zach Martin hit his 2nd homer of the season in the 7th inning, and finished the 2nd game 2-4 with 2 runs batted in.

Maine's pitching struggled in the game. Jason Krieger started the game and lasted 2.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 7 runs. He walked 5 and struck out 3. Marshall Smaracko retired only 1 batter, allowing 3 hits and 5 runs. Noah Lewis pitched 4.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, striking out and walking 5. Geoff Mosseau pitched the final 1.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, walking and striking 4.

Sunday March 31st

Maine and Albany each had 10 hits in the game. The Great Danes took a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the 5th inning, scoring 5 runs.

Zach Martin was 3-5 with a double. He drove in 2 runs and is batting .351 for the season. Nick White was 2-5, scoring twice. Will Burns and Jack Friend each had a double in the game. Friend drove in 2 runs.

Luc Lavigueur started and went 4.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 2. Old Town's Gabe Gifford came on and didn't retire a batter. He allowed 1 hit and walked 3, giving up 4 hits. Colton Carson pitched 1 inning allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out and walked 2. Ryan Scott took the loss and is 0-2 on the season. He pitched 3.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 2 runs, striking out 3 and walking 2.

Albany is now 3-16 while Maine is 5-18 overall. The Black Bears are 2-4 in America East Conference play.

Maine is scheduled to host UMaine Farmington on Wednesday, April 3rd at 4 p.m. and then will host the New Jersey Institute of Technology in America East Conference action Friday-Sunday, April 5th-7th. The 3 games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. The pregame with Jim Churchill starts 30 minutes before the 1st pitch each day. Friday's game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m., Saturday's game starts at 1 p.m. and Sunday's game starts at 12 noon.