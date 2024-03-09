Maine Baseball Falls to Bethune-Cookman 6-5

The Maine Baseball Team fell to Bethune-Cookman 6-5 on Friday night at Jackie Robinson in Daytona Beach, Florida

After Bethune-Cookman had taken a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the 5th inning on a 2-run homer, Maine tied the game 5-5, in the top of the 6th inning, on Jeremiah Jenkins' 2-run homer to right field, (his 4th of the season.

Bethune-Cookman scored the winning run in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Colin Plante and Jenkins each had 2 hits for the Black Bears. Nick White, Connor Goodman, Zach Martin, Myles Sargent and Jonathan Gonzalez each singled for Maine.

Gianni Gambardella started on the mound for Maine, going 5.0 innings and allowing 8 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 6, walking 2.

Marshall Smaracko took the loss, and 0-1 on the season, pitching the 6th inning. He allowed 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 1.

Luc Lavigueur pitched the 7th, allowing 1 hit, walking 2 and striking out a batter. Owen Wheeler pitched the 8th inning, walking 2.

Maine is now 1-9 on the season, while Bethune-Cookman is 5-8. The 2 teams will conclude the 3-game series with a game Saturday night, March 9th at 6 p.m. and then on Sunday afternoon, March 10th at 1 p.m.