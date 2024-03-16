Maine Baseball Falls to Florida Atlantic 15-2

The Maine Baseball Team fell to Florida Atlantic 15-2 Friday night, in Boca Raton, in the opening game of a 3-game series.

Connor Goodman, the designated hitter led the Black Bears with 3 hits, driving in a run. He was 3-4.

Zach Martin, the right-fielder had a double.

Myles Sargent, Jeph Hadson-Taylor and Chase Trolaro each singled.

Maine managed a total of 7 hits, but struck out 14 and left 8 runners on base.

Gianni Gambardella started on the mound for the Black Bears, and went 6.2 innings, allowing 7 hits and 7 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 1.

Colton Carson allowed 5 hits and 5 runs, retiring a batter.

Tyer Nielsen pitched the 8th inning, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs.

Maine is now 2-12 on the season, while Florida Atlantic improved to 10-6.

The 2 teams will play the middle game of the 3-game series on Saturday, March 16th at 4 p.m. They conclude the series Sunday, at noon.

Maine will open their home schedule with a game against Thomas College on Wednesday, March 20th at 4 p.m. and then begin America East Conference play, on Friday, March 22nd with a 3-game series with Bryant University.