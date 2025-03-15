Maine Baseball Falls to St. John’s Friday Afternoon 7-5 in 16 Innings

The Maine Black Bears Baseball Team fell to St. John's 7-5 in 16 innings on Friday afternoon in New York.

With no one out in the bottom of the 16th inning, Adam Agresti hit a 2-run walk-off homer.

Chris Bear, Maine's shortstop led the hitting attack, going 4-7, with a home run and double. He scored 3 runs. Brody Rasmussen was 2-6, driving in 2 runs. Deal O'Neil was 2-7. Myles Sargent was 2-5 and Will Burns was 1-8

On the mound, Colin Fitzgerald started and went 7.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 4 and walked 2. Tommy Martin pitched 2.0 innings, striking out 3 without allowing a hot or walk. Sebastian Holt pitched 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run, walking 1. Jason Libby took the loss, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs striking out 4 in 4.0 innings. He's now 0-2 on the season.

Maine and St. John's are now both 4-11. The 2 teams will play on Saturday, March 15th and Sunday the 16th at 1 p.m.

Maine will play at Fordham on Tuesday, March 18th at 1 p.m. and at Army on Wednesday, March 19th. The Black Bears then begin America East Conference play with a 3-game series at Binghamton March 21-23.

