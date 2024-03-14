Maine Baseball Falls to University of South Florida 16-6

The Maine Black Bears neared the end of their Spring trip, losing to the University of South Florida, 16-6 on Wednesday night, March 13th in 7 innings.

Maine scored 4 runs in the top of the 3rd inning and 2 in the top of the 5th inning.

Jeremiah Jenkins, the 1st baseman had a pair of singles. Jake Marquez, Zach Martin and Jeph Hadson-Taylor each had a single for Maine.

Maine used 7 pitchers, with each pitching an inning.

Jason Kreiger started going 1.0 inning, striking out 1 and not allowing a hit

Owen Wheeler pitched the 2nd inning, allowing 1 hit and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. He walked 3.

Geoff Mosseau pitched a scoreless 3rd inning, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1.

Ryan Scott pitched the 4th inning, allowing 1 run, on 1 hit. He walked 3 and struck out 1.

Tyler Nielsen pitched the 5th inning, taking the loss and is 0-1 on the season. He allowed 4 hits and 4 runs, striking out 1 and walking 1.

Colton Carson allowed 1 hit in the scoreless 6th inning.

Noah Lewis retired 1 batter in the 7th inning, when the game was called (10-run rule). He allowed 7 runs, 6 earned on 3 hits, walking 6.

Maine is now 2-11 on their Spring Trip. They conclude the road trip with a 3-game series at Florida Atlantic University March 15-17. Maine will host Thomas College on Wednesday, March 20th at 4 p.m. before opening America East Conference play with a 3-game series with Bryant University March 22-24..