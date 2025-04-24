Maine Baseball Juggles Weekend Schedule with Rain Forecasted for Saturday

The Maine Black Bears Baseball Team will play a doubleheader on Friday, April 25th against the New Jersey Institute of Technology with games at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 12:30 p.m.

The Black Bears were originally scheduled to play single games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but with rain forecast for Saturday, the decision was made to play 2 on Friday. Sunday's game will begin at 12 noon.

Maine enters the weekend in 1st place in the America East standings with a 10-5 record. NJIT is tied for 2nd with Bryant with a 7-5 record.

Get our free mobile app