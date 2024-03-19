Maine Baseball Moves Weekend Series with Bryant from Orono to Rhode Island

If you were planning to drive to Orono this weekend to root on the Maine Black Bears Baseball Team, you'll want to be heading South instead! Maine and Bryant have moved the weekend series from Orono to Smithfield, Rhode Island.

The forecast for this weekend is calling for rain and snow on Saturday and snow showers on Sunday with temperatures in the mid 30's. Not the most ideal weather to be sitting outside and cheering.

Weather permitting in Smithfield, Rhode Island, 92.9 The Ticket will be broadcasting the weekend series. The schedule is as follows:

Friday March 22nd - 1st pitch 3 p.m. Pregame starting at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday March 23rd - 1st pitch 1 p.m. Pregame starting at 12:30 p.m.

Sunday March 24th - 1st pitch 1 p.m. Pregame starting at 12:30 p.m.

Maine is scheduled to host Thomas College on Wednesday, March 20th at 4 p.m., Husson University on Wednesday, March 27th at 4 p.m. and UMaine-Farmington on Wednesday, April 3rd at 4 p.m. They will then host the New Jersey Institute of Technology in America East Conference play April 5-7 for a 3-game series.