Maine Baseball Picks Up 1st Win of the Season Saturday

The Maine Black Bears Baseball Team picked up their 1st win of the season, beating Fordham 16-2 in 7 innings on Saturday, February 24th.

Maine had back-to-back solo homers in the 1st inning, with Jake Marquez hitting his 2nd of the season to left field. followed by Jeremiah Jenkins hitting his 2nd of the season to centerfield.

In the 3rd inning, Nick White homered, his 1st of the season, driving in 2 runs.

Marquez ended up 2-3, driving in 3 runs, walking twice.

Myles Sargent was 1-3 with a double and 2 runs batted in

Zach Martin walked 3 times scoring 2 runs.

Jason Kreiger picked up the win on the mound for Maine. He went 5.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 2 earned runs. He struck out 6 and walked 2.

Colton Carson pitched the 6th inning striking out 1 and Luc Lavigueur pitched the 7th inning, striking out 2.

Maine is now 1-4.. Maine is scheduled to play Army on Sunday morning, February 25th at 9 a.m.

The Black Bears play their 1st home game on Wednesday March 20th at 4 p.m. when they host Thomas College. Maine then opens America East play on Friday March 22nd with a 3-game home series against the Bryant Bulldogs