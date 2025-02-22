Maine Baseball Picks Up Their 1st Win of the Season Beating The Citadel 4-2

The Maine Baseball Team picked up their 1st win of the season on Friday afternoon, beating The Citadel, 4-2 in South Carolina.

Chris Bear (what a great name for a Black Bear!) was 2-3 batting leadoff and playing shortstop homered to left to put Maine on the scoreboard 1st in the 3rd inning. He finished the day 2-3

Payton Whitehead hit his 1st home run of the season in the 5th inning, driving in 2 runs. He finished the day 1-5.

Drew Reynolds was 2-3 with a double and drove in a run in the 5th inning.

Maine outhit The Citadel 9-6.

On the mound Colin Fitzgerald started for the Black Bears and went 5.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 5 and walked 3 to even his record at 1-1. Luc Lavigueur picked up his 1st save of the season, pitching the final 4 innings and allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 3 and walking 2.

Maine is now 1-4. The play The Citadel on Saturday, February 22nd at 2 p.m. and then on Sunday, February 23rd at 1 p.m. Both games will be on ESPN+

