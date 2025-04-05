Maine Baseball Run-Rules UMass Lowell Winning 10-0 Saturday

The Maine Baseball Team won their 1st game at Mahaney Diamond this season, shutting out UMass Lowell 10-0 on Saturday afternoon in 8 innings. The game was stopped in the bottom of the 8th because of the 10-run rule, after Maine had scored 4 runs.

Maine outhit UMass Lowell 15-7.

Maine had 3 sacrifice hits and 2 sacrifice flies as they used a combination of small ball and hitting to win.

Myles Sargent was 3-4 with 2 doubles in the game, driving in 1 run. He's now hitting .327 to lead the club.

Brody Rasmussen was 2-4 with a run batted in. Payton Whitehead was 2-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Zach Martin who pinch-hit and went in to play right field was 2-2 with a double and run batted in. Chris Bear, Evan Menzel and Damon Gaither each had a single.

Caleb Leys started on the mound for Maine and went 7.0 innings. He struck out 9 and walked 2, uncorking 4 wild pitches. He allowed 7 hits. Picking up the win, Leys is now 2-1 on the season. Tommy Martin pitched the 8th inning, striking out 1.

Maine is now 9-20 overall, and 4-4 in America East. UMass Lowell is now 12-17. Weather permitting the 2 teams will play the rubber-game of the 3-game series on Sunday, April 6th. The game is set to begin at 12 noon. Listen to the game and pregame starting at 11:30 a.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.