Maine Baseball Scores 16 Runs but Falls to Bethune-Cookman 19-16 Saturday

The Maine Black Bears and Bethune-Cookman combined for 35 runs and 24 hits on Saturday, Unfortunately for Maine, they fell to Bethune-Cookman 19-16.

Bethune Cookman scored 9 runs in the bottom of the 4th. Maine had 5 runs in the top of the 5th inning and 4 runs in the top of the 8th inning.

Jeremiah Jenkins, the 1st baseman, blasted a pair of home runs, and now has 6 on the season. He drove in 3 runs, going 2-3 at the plate.

Zach Martin the right fielder hit his 1st homer of the season and drove in 3 runs, going 1-2 at the plate, walking twice.

Jake Marquez had a pair of doubles, going 2-5 at the plate, driving in 2 runs.

Camden MacDonald, the catcher, had 2 hits, going 2-4. Connor Goodman the designated hitter was 2-5, driving in a run.

Nick White, and Myles Sargent each singled.

Jason Kreiger started for Maine, and didn't retire a batter. He allowed 2 hits and walked 4, giving up 4 runs. Noah Lewis, took the loss and is 0-4 on the season. He went 3.1 innings, allowing 5 hits and 8 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 3.

Tyler Nielsen went 1.1 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. He walked 3 and struck out 2. Luc Lavigueur went 1.1 innings, allowing 1 hit and 4 runs. He walked 3 and struck out 2. Blaine Cockburn finished the game and pitched the final 2 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 2 and walked 1.

Maine is 1-10 on the season. They conclude their series with Bethune-Cookman on Sunday, March 10th at 2 p.m.

Maine opens America East Conference play against Bryant University with a 3-game series March 22-24.