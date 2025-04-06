Maine Baseball Scores 3 Runs in 4th Inning to Beat UMass Lowell 3-2 Sunday

The Maine Black Bears took 2 out 3 games from the UMass Lowell River Hawks, scoring 3 runs in the 4th inning to win 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Mahaney Diamond.

In the 4th inning Brody Rasmussen doubled with 1 out. With 2 out, Drew Reynolds singled, driving in Rasmussen. Payton Whitehead singled, and then Evan Menzel doubled, scoring Reynolds and Whitehead.

Reynolds ended up 2-3 with a double and run batted in. Menzel was 2-3 with the double and a pair of runs driven in. Chris Bear had a single.

Maine outhit UMass Lowell 7-4

Gianni Gambardella went 7.0 strong innings allowing just 3 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 7 and walked just 2, evening his record at 2-2. Sebastian Holt picked up 6th save of the season, pitching the final 2.0 innings, walking 1 and just allowing 1 hit.

UMass Lowell is now 12-18 and Maine improves to 10-20. The Black Bears are 5-4 in America East.

Maine will host Merrimack in a non-conference game on Wednesday, April 9th with the 1st pitch at 4 p.m.

