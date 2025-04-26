Maine Baseball Splits Doubleheader with NJIT

Maine Baseball Splits Doubleheader with NJIT

Photo Chris Popper

With rain in the forecast the Maine Black Bears and New Jersey Institute of Technology played a doubleheader on Friday, April 25th with Maine winning the 1st game 1-0 and NJIT winning the 2nd game 10-6

Game 1

Caleb Leys was dominant on the mound striking out 5 and walking just 2, while scattering 5 hits to pick up the win for the Black Bears. He's now 5-1 on the season.

NJIT outhit Maine 5-3.

The game's lone run came in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Evan Menzel doubled with 1 out. Aidan Bardi lined out to right field, moving Menzel to 3rd. Menzel scored on Myles Sargent up the middle.

Brody Rasmussen had Maine's other hit.

The 7-inning game cruised right along, with the game lasting just 1:37.

Game 2

NJIT jumped out to a 8-0 lead after 2 innings, scoring 3 runs in the 1st inning and 5 runs in the 2nd inning. Maine battled back to make the score 8-6 after scoring 4 runs in the bottom of the 8th inning, but NJIT added 2 insurance runs in the 9th inning for the win.

Damon Gaither hit a grand-slam homer in the bottom of the 8th inning. He endied the day 1-3 with 4 runs driven in.

Zach Martin hit  a solo homer and was 2-4. Chris Bear was 2-3 with a double. Aidan Bardi was 2-4 and Myles Sargent was 2-5 with a run batted in. Dean O'Neill had a single.

NJIT outhit Maine 15-10.

On the mound Colin Fitzgerald went 4.0 innings. He allowed 9 hits and 8 runs, 7 of which were earned. He struck out 8 and walked 3. His record dropped to 5-4. Jason Libby came on in relief and pitched 4.1 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 run, striking out 2. Sebastian Holt retired the final 2 batters but allowed 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 1.

Maine is now 17-22 overall and NJIT is 20-20.  Maine is still in 1st place in America East. The current standings are

  1. Maine 11-6
  2. Bryant 8-5
  3. NJIT 8-6
  4. Binghamton 9-7

Maine and NJIT will conclude the weekend series on Sunday, April 27th.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

Players with Maine Ties Drafted into the NFL

This is a list of 21st-century players with Maine ties who made it to the NFL and were selected on draft day as well.

Gallery Credit: Getty Images/NFL

Filed Under: Black Bear Sports, Black_Bear_Sports
Categories: Maine Baseball

More From 92.9 The Ticket