Maine Baseball Splits Doubleheader with NJIT

With rain in the forecast the Maine Black Bears and New Jersey Institute of Technology played a doubleheader on Friday, April 25th with Maine winning the 1st game 1-0 and NJIT winning the 2nd game 10-6

Game 1

Caleb Leys was dominant on the mound striking out 5 and walking just 2, while scattering 5 hits to pick up the win for the Black Bears. He's now 5-1 on the season.

NJIT outhit Maine 5-3.

The game's lone run came in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Evan Menzel doubled with 1 out. Aidan Bardi lined out to right field, moving Menzel to 3rd. Menzel scored on Myles Sargent up the middle.

Brody Rasmussen had Maine's other hit.

The 7-inning game cruised right along, with the game lasting just 1:37.

Game 2

NJIT jumped out to a 8-0 lead after 2 innings, scoring 3 runs in the 1st inning and 5 runs in the 2nd inning. Maine battled back to make the score 8-6 after scoring 4 runs in the bottom of the 8th inning, but NJIT added 2 insurance runs in the 9th inning for the win.

Damon Gaither hit a grand-slam homer in the bottom of the 8th inning. He endied the day 1-3 with 4 runs driven in.

Zach Martin hit a solo homer and was 2-4. Chris Bear was 2-3 with a double. Aidan Bardi was 2-4 and Myles Sargent was 2-5 with a run batted in. Dean O'Neill had a single.

NJIT outhit Maine 15-10.

On the mound Colin Fitzgerald went 4.0 innings. He allowed 9 hits and 8 runs, 7 of which were earned. He struck out 8 and walked 3. His record dropped to 5-4. Jason Libby came on in relief and pitched 4.1 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 run, striking out 2. Sebastian Holt retired the final 2 batters but allowed 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 1.

Maine is now 17-22 overall and NJIT is 20-20. Maine is still in 1st place in America East. The current standings are

Maine 11-6 Bryant 8-5 NJIT 8-6 Binghamton 9-7

Maine and NJIT will conclude the weekend series on Sunday, April 27th.

Get our free mobile app