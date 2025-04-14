Maine Baseball Sweeps Albany Sunday Winning 11-3 and 12-1

After being snowed out on Saturday, the Maine Baseball Team swept the doubleheader with Albany on Sunday, winning 11-3 and 12-1.

Game 1

Maine outhit Albany 12-4, scoring 4 runs in the 2nd inning and then adding 7 runs in the 6th inning.

Dean O'Neill the catcher was 4-5 with 3 runs batted in to lead Maine's offense.

Evan Menzel had 2 hits, driving in 2 runs. Myles Sargent was 2-3 with a double and run batted in. Brody Rasmussen had a single and drove in 2 runs. Aidan Bardi had a single and drove in a run, walking twice. Quinn Murphy had a single and a run batted in. Payton Whitehead had a single and walked twice.

The Black Bears showed patience at the plate, walking 8 times.

On the mound Caleb Leys went 5.0 innings allowing just 3 hits and 2 unearned runs. He struck out 7 and walked 1. Tommy Martin pitched the final 2 innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 3 and hit a batter.

Game 2

Maine outhit Albany 14-1 and wasted no time scoring runs, plating 6 runs in the 1st inning, 1 in the 2nd inning and 3 in the 3rd inning before adding a run in each of the 6th and 7th innings.

Myles Sargent was 2-4, with a home run, his 6th of the year. He drove in 2 runs. Sargent is leading the team with a .330 batting average, 6 home runs and 24 runs batted in.

Dean O'Neill was 3-5 and drove in 2 runs. O'Neill is 2nd on the team with a .309 batting average and has 21 runs batted in, which places him 3rd on the team.

Chris Bear leading off was 2-5. Brody Rasmussen was 2-3 at the plate, walking twice and scoring 4 times. He drove in 2 runs and is now batting .289 (3rd on the team) and has driven in 19 runs (4th on the team).

Drew Reynolds was 1-3, with a double and drove in 2 runs. He's now hitting .270 (4th on the team) and driven in 23 runs (2nd on the teams). He has 9 doubles to lead the team.

Aidan Bardi was 2-4, with a run batted in. Damon Gaither was 1-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Payton Whitehead was 1-4 with a run batted in.

Gianni Gambardella picked up the win for Maine, pitching 6.0 innings and allowing just 1 hit. He struck out 4 and didn't walk a batter. He is now 3-2 on the season.

Jason Libby pitched the final inning allowing 1 run, walking 1 and striking out 1, and throwing 1 wild pitch.

Maine is now 13-20 overall and 8-4 in America East, which puts them 2nd in the conference behind NJIT who are 7-2. Albany is 10-20 overall and 3-9 in the Conference.

Maine will host UMaine Farmington on Wednesday April 16th at 4 p.m. in a non-conference game and then will host UMBC April 18-20 for a 3-game series.

