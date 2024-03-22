Maine Baseball Swept by Bryant in Extra Innings 5-4 in Game 1 and 5-4 in Game 2

The Maine Baseball Team opened America East play on Friday, March 22nd, dropping both games of a doubleheader to Bryant, 5-4 with both games going extra innings. The games were originally scheduled to be played in Orono, but because of the weather the games were moved to Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Game 1

Bryant led 3-0 when Maine scored 4 runs in the top of the 7th inning. But the Bulldogs scored 1 run in the bottom of the 7th and then pushed across the winning run in the 8th inning.

Maine outhit Bryant 9-4.

Jeremiah Jenkins hit his 8th home run of the season in the 7th inning, driving in 2 runs. He finished the game 1-3.

Jake Marquez was 3-4, driving in a run. Colin Plante was 3-4 with a double. Myles Sargent had a double. Nick White, had a single.

Gianni Gambardella started on the mound for the Black Bears and went 6.2 innings. He allowed just 3 hits and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 7 and walked 4. Marshall Smaracko took the loss, allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out and walked 1.

Game 2

Maine led 4-3, before allowing they tying run in the bottom of the 8th and the winning run in the bottom of the 10th.

The Black Bears outhit Bryant 11-10.

Maine had 4 doubles in the game. Nick White, leading off and playing left field was 2-2 with a double. Jake Marquez was 2-5 with a double. Myles Sargent was 2-5 with a pair of doubles. Zach Martin had a double. Jack Friend, Connor Goodman, Dean O'Neill and Colin Plante all had a single.

Jason Krieger started for Maine, and went 6.0 innings. He allowed 6 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 2. Old Town's Gabe Gifford pitched the final 3.2 innings. He allowed 4 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 8 and walked 3. Gifford is now 0-2 on the season.

Maine is now 2-16 overall and 0-2 in America East. Bryant is 11-9 overall and 2-0 in America East.

The 2 teams will conclude the weekend series on Sunday, March 24th at 12 noon. The pregame on 92.9 The Ticket with Jim Churchill will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Maine returns home and will host Thomas College on Tuesday, March 26th at 4 p.m. and then host Husson University on Wednesday, March 27th at 4 p.m.