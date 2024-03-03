Maine Baseball Swept by Winthrop in Doubleheader Saturday

The Maine Black Bears Baseball Team was swept by Winthrop on Saturday, March 2nd, losing 8-0 and 10-3.

In Game 1 Maine managed only 1 hit, a single by Myles Sargent.

Riley Huge was masterful on the mound for Winthrop, striking out 20 of the 27 batters he faced in 7.2 innings. He walked a pair. Parker Whittle struck out 2 in his 1.1 innings of hitless relief.

Gianni Gambardella took the loss for Maine, going 7.0 innings. He allowed 10 hits and 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 4 and walked 1. He's now 0-3 on the season. Colton Carson pitched the 8th inning, allowing 3 runs on 2 hits, striking out 1 and walking 1.

In Game 2, Maine's bats came alive as they had 11 hits, but were only able to plate 3 runs.

Jeremiah Jenkins was 3-5 with a home run in the 9th inning, driving in 2 runs. The home run was his 3rd of the season.

Myles Sargent had a pair of singles and reached based 3 times, walking once.

Jason Kreiger started on the hill for Maine, throwing 5.0 innings, allowing 8 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Tyler Nielsen retired 1 batter in the 6th inning, Luc Lavigueur went 1.0 inning, allowing 6 hits and 5 runs. He walked and struck out 1. Gabe Gifford, the Old Town native went 1.2 innings striking out 4.in his 2nd appearance of the season for the Black Bears.

Maine is now 1-7. They will play Winthrop Sunday afternoon in South Carolina at 2 p.m. They will play a 3-game series against Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona, Florida March 8-10.

