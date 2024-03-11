Maine Baseball Takes Finale from Bethune-Cookman 6-4 Sunday

The Maine Baseball Team picked up their 2nd win of the season, beating Bethune- Cookman on Sunday, 6-4 in the finale of the 3-game series.

Maine scored 3 runs in the 2nd and 6th innings and 4 pitchers combined for the win.

Logan Burrill the starting center fielder hit a 3-run home run, his 1st in the season in the 2nd inning, to start the scoring.

In the 6th inning, Camden MacDonald singled driving in a run and then Nick White doubled, driving in 2 runs.

Maine rapped out 4 doubles in the game. Nick White, Jake Marquez, Jeremiah Jenkins and Zach Martin all doubled in the game.

Camden MacDonald and Myles Sargent each had 2 hits.

Old Town native Gabe Gifford started on the mound and went 4 innings. He allowed 3 runs, all unearned. Gifford struck out 5 batters and walked 5.

Ryan Scott picked up the win, and is 1-0, throwing 2 scoreless innings. He allowed 3 hits, walking and striking out 1.

Colton Carson pitched 2 scoreless inning, allowing 2 hits striking out and walking 1.

Marshall Smaracko picked up his 1st save of the season, allowing 1 hit and 1 run, striking out and walking 1.

Maine is now 2-10 on the season. The Black Bears will play at the University of South Florida on Wednesday, March 13th at 6 p.m. and then conclude their Florida trip March 15-17 at Florida Atlantic University with a 3-game series. Maine opens their home schedule on Wednesday, March 20th with a game at 4 p.m. against Thomas College and then begins America East play with a 3-game home-series with Bryant University March 22-24.

The March 22-24 games are scheduled to be broadcast on-air on 92.9 The Ticket