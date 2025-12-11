The Maine Men's Basketball Team can take a deep breath of relief, after picking up their 1st win of the season, beating Boston University 69-59 in Boston on Wednesday night, December 10th.

The Black Bears led from the beginning of the game and led 33-24 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine had 3 players in double-figures, ed by TJ Biel with 17 points. Logan Carey had 14 points and Mekhi Gray finished with 10 points.

Maine was shot a sizzling 54.3 percent from the field and were 7-12 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 12-15 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 32-25. The Black Bears turned the ball over 14 times while the Terriers turned the ball over 15 times.

BU was led by Ben Defty with a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds.

BU shot 35.7 percent from the field and were 9-35 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Terriers were 10-16 from the free throw line.

BU is now 4-7, while Maine is 1-11. The Black Bears will finally return home on Saturday December 13th when they will host Canisius at The Pit. The game tips off at 2 p.m. If you can't be there to cheer on the Black Bears you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket with Ron Lisnet's call of the game and the pregame starting at 1:30 p.m.

