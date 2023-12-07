Maine Basketball Icon Passes Away on Eve of 2023-24 Season

As Maine High Schooler are set to take the court for the 1st time for the 2023-24 season on Friday, December 8th, the Maine High School Basketball Community was stunned with the news that Jerry Goss had passed away.

If you had attended the High School Basketball Tournament at the old Civic Center, or at the Cross Insurance Center you knew Jerry.

He was the co-director of the Bangor Tournament since 2012. As such he was the Maine Principal's liaison with the Cross Insurance Center, the teams, the bands, and spectators.

On a personal note he was such a kind man. He never got flustered, and always looked out for me. He orchestrated WDEA's spot at the main table, and our position moved closer to center court every year. No one ever had a bad thing to say about Jerry. He was the first one in in the morning, and the last one there at night, during the entire tourney.

According to the City of Brewer's website, Jerry was a teacher and assistant principal at the Joseph A. Leonard Jr. High in Old Town for eighteen years, and was principal of Brewer High School for fifteen years. He was married to his wife Jean for fifty-two years. Together, they had two sons: Jeff, his wife Kelly and their grandson Andrew; Jon, his wife Brandy and their twin grandchildren, Addison and Trent.