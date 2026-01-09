The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to the University of Maryland Baltimore County on Thursday night, January 8th 69-62.

Maine trailed 32-20 at the Half. The closest they would get in the 2nd Half was when they trailed by 4 points, 54-40 with 5:30 left to play.

Maine was led by TJ Biel who finished with a double-double, scoring 27 points and ripping down 10 rebounds. Ryan Mabrey had 10 points.

Maine shot 44.1 percent from the field and were 4-18 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 6-11 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 37-33. Both teams did an outstanding job taking care of the ball, as Maine only had 9 turnovers, while UMBC had 8 turnovers.

UMBC had 4 players in double figures. They were led by Jah'Likai King who had 15 points.

The Terriers were 42.9 percent from the field and 4-10 from the 3-point arc. They made Maine pay from the free throw line, going 17-23.

UMBC is now 8-6 overall and 1-0 in America East.

Maine is 2-15 overall and 0-2 in America East.

The Black Bears will play at NJIT on Saturday, January 10th at 2 p.m. Join Ron Lisnet for the call of the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 1:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app