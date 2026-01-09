Maine Men&#8217;s Basketball Falls to UMBC 69-62

Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to UMBC 69-62

Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to the University of Maryland Baltimore County on Thursday night, January 8th 69-62.

Maine trailed 32-20 at the Half. The closest they would get in the 2nd Half was when they trailed by 4 points, 54-40 with 5:30 left to play.

Maine was led by TJ Biel who finished with a double-double, scoring 27 points and ripping down 10 rebounds. Ryan Mabrey had 10 points.

Maine shot 44.1 percent from the field and were 4-18 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 6-11 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 37-33. Both teams did an outstanding job taking care of the ball, as Maine only had 9 turnovers, while UMBC had 8 turnovers.

UMBC had 4 players in double figures. They were led by Jah'Likai King who had 15 points.

The Terriers were 42.9 percent from the field and 4-10 from the 3-point arc. They made Maine pay from the free throw line, going 17-23.

UMBC is now 8-6 overall and 1-0 in America East.

Maine is 2-15 overall and 0-2 in America East.

The Black Bears will play at NJIT on Saturday, January 10th at 2 p.m. Join Ron Lisnet for the call of the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 1:30 p.m.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

This Winter, Indulge in Maine’s Top 10 Comfort Foods

Sometimes you just need one of your favorite dishes to make things better!

Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson

 

Filed Under: Black-Bear-Sports
Categories: Maine Basketball, Maine Mens Basketball

More From 92.9 The Ticket