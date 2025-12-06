The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to Miami of Ohio on Saturday, December 6th, losing 93-61 in a high scoring contest.

Miami of Ohio led 48-30 at the end of the 1st Half.

Keelan Steele led the Black Bears with 14 points. Mekhi Gray had 9 points.

Maine shot 44.2 percent from the field, and the Black Bears were 7-18 from beyond the 3-point arc. Maine shot 8-13 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 43-24. Maine lost the turnover battle, turning the ball over 20 times while Miami of Ohio turned the ball over 15 times.

Miami of Ohio was led by Evan Ipsaro with 24 points.

The RedHawks shot a sizzling 50.7 percent from the field and were 14-32 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 11-13 from the free throw line

Miami of Ohio is unbeaten with a 8-0 record.

Maine is now 0-11. Maine will continue their 6-game road trip on Wednesday, December 10th when they play at Boston University, with the game tipping off at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on NESN and ESPN+. Maine will finally return to The Pio on Saturday, December 13th when they will host Canisius at 2 p.m.

