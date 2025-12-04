The Maine Men's Basketball Team had another tough night, losing to Ohio 79-57 out in Athens, Ohio on Wednesday night, December 3rd.

Maine trailed 38-23 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears were led by Keelan Steele with 14 points, while Logan Carey had 10 points.

Maine shot 41.8 percent from ton Satuhe field and were 4-16 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 7-10 from the free throw line.

Ohio shot 46.5 percent from the field, and were 6-22 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were a perfect 7-2 from the free throw line.

Ohio dominated the boards, outrebounding Maine 44-28. Maine turned the ball over 16 times, while Ohio turned the ball over 11 times.

Ohio improves to 2-6 while Maine drops to 0-10

The Black Bears continue their Ohio trip, playing at Miami of Ohio on Saturday afternoon, December 6th, with the game tipping off at 1 p.m. Join Ron Lisnet for the call of the game, beginning at 12:30 with the pregame on 92.9 The Ticket.

Maine will then play at Boston University before playing their 1st home game in the month of December, on Saturday, December 13th when they host Canisius at 2 p.m. in The Pit.