The Maine Women's Basketball Team had a night to forget, losing to Penn 58-35 in Philadelphia on Thursday, December 4th.

Maine trailed 18-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 37-18 at the end of the 1st Half and 53-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Black Bears were stone-cold shooting, shooting just 19.6 percent from the field and 1-20 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 14-21 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 44-37.

Adrianna Smith was Maine's leading scorer, finishing with 10 points and 8 rebounds. Lizzy Gruber had 8 points and 8 rebounds.

Penn is now 6-3 while Maine is 3-6.

Maine returns home to The Pit on Sunday, December 7th when they will host Rhode Island with the game tipping off at 1 p.m. If you can't be there to cheer Maine on, you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame with Don Shields starting at 12:30 p.m.

